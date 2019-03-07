Mid-City Steel sold to group of local investors

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Mid-City Steel, a privately held manufacturing company in La Crosse, has been sold to a group of local investors.

"We are excited about the new owners because of their long-term commitment to maintaining jobs in the area and their strong ties with area technical colleges" said Paul Bagniefski, Mid-City Steel President and CEO. "Our close working relationships with Southeast and Western Technical Colleges is vital to our continued success because it enables us to recruit highly skilled workers and provide ongoing training to our existing workforce at a time when other manufacturers struggle to find qualified workers."

The company, which began in 1972 as a fabricator of steel boat hulls for Skipper Liner, now creates projects for the oil and mining industry, as well as commercial and industrial projects throughout the United States and Cananda.

Mid-City Steel employs 88 individuals.

"The new owners are committed to growth and are optimistic about the opportunity for Mid-City Steel as the United States proceeds with the ongoing need to replace deteriorating infrastructure. Our reputation for highly skilled employees and expert project planning as well as commitment to U.S. made steel, position our company for future growth,” Bagniefski said.

