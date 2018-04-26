Michigan township to sell Marquette cross after complaints
PERE MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A northern Michigan township has agreed to sell land where a large cross honors a famous Catholic missionary.
Pere Marquette Township in Mason County lately has been criticized for spending public money on a religious symbol, a 40-foot memorial cross built in 1955 near Lake Michigan.
The township and the memorial are named for Jacques Marquette, a 17th century missionary who explored the Great Lakes.
The township board agreed Tuesday to sell the property to a local group for $800, rejecting a $2,000 bid from the Freedom from Religion Foundation in Wisconsin.
Attorney Ed White tells WPBN-TV that the Pere Marquette Memorial Association will maintain the site with its own money.
Latest News
- Man arrested after firing gun outside French Island apartment building
- National opioid crisis continues but local numbers show progress
- Temporary teaching permit aims to fill need for substitute teachers
- Fire out at site of oil refinery explosion in Superior
- La Crosse police search for two men in antique jewelry theft
- ‘Parents Who Host Lose the Most' campaign kicks-off in La Crosse
- Square foot gardening kits sold in La Crosse
- Middle school students in La Crosse learn about technical careers
- News 8 Sports Round Up - April 26, 2018
- Hike through La Crosse marsh trails with your four-legged friends at ‘Tails for Trails'