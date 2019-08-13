Mental Health education programs coming to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Mental health education classes are set to help community members.

The national alliance on mental illness will host education programs starting in September.

Each week, the program will have different discussions and topics related to dealing with mental health.

The free classes designed for family members living with someone who has a serious mental illness.

A leader for the sessions says the experience teaches the impact of mental illness on the individual and family.

"This is about people understanding what their family members is going through. We are family members who have experienced mental health in one of our loved ones," said Sheila Schell, MANI Family-to-Family Facilitator.

Classes will be held at Olivet Lutheran Church on French Island starting September 3rd.

Class size is limited and registration is required.

To register for the Class call (608) 385-7595.

