Memorial to honor Hmong-Lao veterans

Join the city of La Crosse on Saturday, August 17 at 11:00 a.m. for a Hmong-Lao Vietnam Memorial dedication at Veterans Freedom Park in West Copeland.

Louis Ferris, who was instrumental in obtaining the donations to make the memorial possible, will be welcoming guest speakers to commemorate this event.

