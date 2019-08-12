Memorial to honor Hmong-Lao veterans
Join the city of La Crosse on Saturday, August 17 at 11:00 a.m. for a Hmong-Lao Vietnam Memorial dedication at Veterans Freedom Park in West Copeland.
Louis Ferris, who was instrumental in obtaining the donations to make the memorial possible, will be welcoming guest speakers to commemorate this event.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Local Legislators tour La Crosse's criminal justice system
- Leaders discuss state of higher education in western Wisconsin
- La Crosse Board of Public Works proposes law that would require licensing community events
- Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in La Crosse
- Viterbo receives $750K grant for graduate students in mental health counseling
Latest News
- Local Legislators tour La Crosse's criminal justice system
- $1 million Powerball ticket sold at La Crosse Kwik Trip
- Four people rescued from Kickapoo River
- Wisconsin's Evers to Trump: End trade wars to save farmers
- Man stabbed multiple times at Winona residence
- Block Party celebrates "Northside Pride"
- University, business leaders discuss future of education in La Crosse
- Golf Scramble raises funds for Viterbo Athletics
- $31.2 million 'Education Village' set to open at Winona State University
- Mental Health education programs coming to La Crosse