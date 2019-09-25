Meet your 2019 Mrs. Oktoberfest

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The 2019 Mrs. Oktoberfest was officially announced on Tuesday evening.

Darryle Clott was named as Mrs. Oktoberfest at UW-La Crosse's Student Union with the community cheering at the decision.

Let's take a peek at the accomplishments, and life, of Darryle Clott as she prepares to take on a role she's admired since her arrival in La Crosse.

Career and Education

Earned two degrees from UWL: bachelor's in English and History, 1966; master's in history, 1971.

English teacher at La Crosse Longfellow Middle School from 1966-72; English teacher and forensics coach at La Crescent High School from 1978-2004; Instructor at Viterbo University, 2003-15.

Clott is a well-known Holocaust educator, U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum Teacher Fellow, she brought more than 20 Holocaust survivors to La Crosse for presentations and discussions, and is the Founder of the Midwest Holocaust Education Consortium.

Since retiring from secondary education in 2004, Clott has extended her classroom to many communities throughout the Coulee Region. She began teaching "History of the Holocaust" at Viterbo University in 2003. She has coordinated Viterbo's annual Holocaust Educators' Workshop since 2007, and is an associate of the Ethics in Leadership Institute at the university.

Achievements and Awards

Selected to represent Holocaust educators at the decade anniversary of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Recipient of the 2008 Maurice O. Graff Distinguished Alumni Award from UWL.

2011 Ellis Island Medal of Honor, presented to American citizens of diverse origins for their outstanding contributions to their communities, the nation and world.

2014 Patriotic Civilian Service Award from Fort McCoy.

2017 Pope John XXIII Award for Distinguished Service from Viterbo University.

2018 Iverson-Freking Ecumenical Award from Bethany-St. Joseph Corp.

Accomplishments and Highlights

Married to Marv Clott since 1996; mother of Hans and Aimee; grandmother of Claire and Pierce.

Member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in La Crosse.

Persuaded Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Elie Wiesel to visit La Crosse, and adopted his 11th commandment: "Thou shalt not stand idly by."

Traveled to the Teacher's Institute on Holocaust and Jewish Resistance in Poland and Israel where she talked with survivors and visited concentration camps.



Clott has selected a theme of "Teachers Inspire" for her year as Mrs. Oktoberfest. "I always say I have the best job on the face of the earth," she says. "I am a teacher."

The new Mrs. Oktoberfest says a person doesn't have to be special to succeed. "I strongly believe that ordinary people can accomplish extraordinary things if only they have passion and a dream and are willing to work hard to make their dream come true," she notes.

Clott also calls herself a dreamer. "My journey has been filled with many remarkable people, incredible opportunities and the chance to make a difference" says Clott. "When I first began, I felt like I started by making a tiny snowball and the snowball kept getting bigger and bigger and soon I had made a gigantic snowman, and who knows where it will end? When I entered the field of Holocaust education, I felt like I was looking up at giants. Now I feel I am walking beside them."

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.