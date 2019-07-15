Mediterranean festival shares smells, sounds of Mediterranean culture

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The 45th annual Mediterranean Festival was at the Saint Elias Orthodox Church on Sunday.

There was grilled lamb, chicken kabobs, falafel, stuffed grape leaves and more.

There was also live entertainment and a collection of desserts from several countries including Greece, Bulgaria and Russia.

Dick Markos, and organizer with the Mediterranean Festival, said the church serves a diverse collection of cultures and was build more than a century ago by La Crosse's Middle Eastern community.

"The people that built this church were Syrians, Lebanese, Jordanians and Palestinians. There were over 300 that lived on Copeland Avenue at one time," said Markos

The event raises money for the church's operation and ministries, and 10% of the proceeds will go to the faith-based charity FOCUS.



