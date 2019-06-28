Meals on Wheels program allows La Crosse Police to communicate with homebound residents

The La Crosse police department were making visits to residents who receive Meals on Wheels, to see if there's any unused medication they could pick up and dispose of today.

"Transportation is a huge barrier, they're homebound and receiving the meals for that reason, they don't have the means to get to those drug drop boxes," explained Carissa Pagel-Smith, Aging & Disability Resource Center Manager.

Safely removing pills is the objective, but there's an added reason why the La Crosse P.D. were out today, to catch up with residents they aren't able to see often.

"When they were growing up it was a custom to interact with officers who were walking a beat. This is affording the officers to meet with them to carry on something they probably did as a child that they don't have the opportunity to do anymore," explained Detective Sgt. Jon Wenger for the La Crosse Police Department.

Being able to talk to those who are more homebound allows the police to keep up to date on crimes in the area.

"If something happened in the neighborhood, the officers know 'hey that's a person that I talked to that I know is usually home. That's the most important thing is communicating with them, meeting with them, talking with them and building that relationship we have in the community," added Wenger.



