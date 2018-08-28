Mayor Tim Kabat proposes wheel tax to La Crosse Common Council

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) -- - People who live in La Crosse and who own a car might have to pay the city a fee in the near future.

La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat introduced legislation to the common council on Monday on whether to add a wheel tax in the city.

The proposed ordinance would charge $25 per vehicle, per year and would expire after five years.

Mayor Kabat says the tax would buy the city time to get caught up on street repairs, something the public has been asking for.

"These are not things that we take lightly at all," Kabat said. "Part of what we want to be able to show tonight and on Thursday is how we have listened to the community telling us that we need to make street a higher priority because that's what we have been doing."

The city is planning on holding another public meeting on August 30 and plans to hold a hearing on the proposed ordinance on September 4.