News

Mayor Kabat discusses happenings around La Crosse in studio with Jennifer Livingston

By:

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 08:13 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 08:13 AM CDT

Live in studio: An interview with Mayor Kabat

Ahead of tomorrow's city council meeting, La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat discusses plans for the La Crosse Center, the future La Crosse chief of police and more. 

There will be a special informational session tomorrow before the meeting. Members of the public are invited to a screening of a film called "No Small Matter." It is a documentary focusing on the first five years of a child's life, and how important good childcare is in those early years.

The screening is tomorrow afternoon at 4:30 p.m.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars