Mayor Kabat discusses happenings around La Crosse in studio with Jennifer Livingston

Ahead of tomorrow's city council meeting, La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat discusses plans for the La Crosse Center, the future La Crosse chief of police and more.

There will be a special informational session tomorrow before the meeting. Members of the public are invited to a screening of a film called "No Small Matter." It is a documentary focusing on the first five years of a child's life, and how important good childcare is in those early years.

The screening is tomorrow afternoon at 4:30 p.m.

