Mayor invites President Trump to host the G7 summit in Milwaukee
October 21, 2019 - MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Mayor Tom Barrett is inviting President Donald Trump to host next year's international Group of Seven summit in Milwaukee after Trump dropped plans to hold the meeting at his Doral resort in Florida.
The Democratic mayor said in a letter to the president Sunday that Wisconsin has "important lessons to share globally" about agriculture, technology and manufacturing. The Journal Sentinel reports Barrett says holding the G-7 summit in Milwaukee would show "a Great Lakes city that is growing in this strong economy."
Barrett also pointed out that a G-7 meeting has never been held in the Midwest.
The G-7 summit is scheduled for June 10-12 -- about a month before Milwaukee hosts the Democratic National Convention.
Public backlash forced Trump to cancel his plans to hold the summit at his resort.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- After busy year, La Crosse County Highway Department wrapping up its road projects
- Onalaska Mayor blames La Crosse Mayor as sewer agreement plan goes down the drain
- Robotic medical technology on display at forum in La Crosse
- Eau Claire Police investigating home fire, intruder death
- Police searching for driver in Hit & Run in La Crosse
Latest News
- UPDATE: Both I-90 eastbound lanes now open following morning crash
- Fastest to 350 touchdowns: Rodgers sets NFL record
- Sparta man arrested for allegedly assaulting teens at Boys & Girls Club haunted house
- Tannerite explosion reported in Richland County
- Wisconsin governor calls special session on gun control
- Eau Claire Police investigating home fire, intruder death
- Poll: Most believe justices motivated by law, not politics
- Mayor invites President Trump to host the G7 summit in Milwaukee
- Today: Lame-Duck challenge in Wis. state Supreme Court
- After busy year, La Crosse County Highway Department wrapping up its road projects