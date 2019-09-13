Mayor declares State of Emergency for City of Prairie du Chien
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WKBT) - Mayor Dave Hemmer has declared a State of Emergency for the City of Prairie du Chien.
In response to the damage from the flash flooding event on September 12, 2019 the Mayor made the declaration.
Top Videos
-
- Miss Oktoberfest/La Crosse pageant Saturday in La Crosse
- Prairie Du Chien residents picking up the pieces after flash flood damaged several homes
- Tomah Health holds ribbon cutting, open house ahead of October 2nd opening
- 'Garding Against Cancer' event raises $95,000
- FSPA finds artifacts during renovation
Latest News
- La Crosse Police investigating a report of shots fired
- Multiple roads closed in Crawford County due to flooding
- Chippewa Falls woman arrested following murder-for-hire investigation
- Prairie Du Chien residents picking up the pieces after flash flood damaged several homes
- UPDATED: Vernon County roads closed due to flooding
- Three brothers traveling on 24th Freedom Honor Flight
- Mayor declares State of Emergency for City of Prairie du Chien
- Suspect arrested in fire at historic Minnesota synagogue
- Local artists decorate downtown, creating the "500 Main Murals"
- Saint Rose Convent renovation turns up historical artifacts