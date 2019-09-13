News

Mayor declares State of Emergency for City of Prairie du Chien

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 12:57 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 12:57 PM CDT

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WKBT) - Mayor Dave Hemmer has declared a State of Emergency for the City of Prairie du Chien.

In response to the damage from the flash flooding event on September 12, 2019 the Mayor made the declaration.


