Mayo to partner with Boys and Girls Club for Big Blue Dragon Boat Festival

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Preparations are underway for La Crosse's annual Big Blue Dragon Boat Festival.

Mayo Clinic Health System announced its plans for the day alongside this year's new co-presenters, the Boys and Girls Club of La Crosse.

Event organizers hope the new partnership will bring fresh ideas to the sixth annual festival.

"Any festival you do for multiple years, we need to freshen it up, and I think the Boys and Girls Club energy and their connections with kids and their families will really help build even more excitement around the Dragon Boat experience," said Mayo Clinic Health System's Regional Chair of Administration Joe Kruse.

The Big Blue Dragon Boat Festival will be held on July 21st.

Money raised at this year's event will go towards Mayo Clinic's Center for Breast Care and healthy lifestyle youth programs at the Boys and Girls Club.