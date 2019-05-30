Mayo Clinic increasing Urgent Care hours in Onalaska

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WBKT) - Mayo Clinic Health System made a pair of announcements in a press release Thursday.

First, Mayo announced they are increasing the hours their Onalaska Urgent Care facility will be open. Starting July 1, Urgent Care hours are expanding from 36 hours per week to 86 hours per week. Urgent Care is located on the first floor of the clinic at 191 Theatre Rd. and will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on weekdays and from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekends once the new hours start.

"Our community is in need of more expansive same-day health care options that are available during the weekday, as well as after hours and on weekends," says Joseph Behn, M.D., vice chair of Family Medicine and medical director of Mayo’s Belle Square Clinic in La Crosse. "With expanded Urgent Care services, our goal is to provide better access and more convenience to patients who need same-day care."

The second announcement is that the Occupational and Employee Health facility in La Crosse will be moving from its current location at 630 10th St. to Belle Square at 232 3rd St. N. in downtown later this year.

"The move to Belle Square will give the department an upgrade in service space," says Steven Bowman, D.O., medical director for Occupational Health and Employee Health at Mayo. "We look forward to continuing to meet the health care needs of area employers — many of whom are already near the downtown area — with care that is convenient and tailored to our business clients."

Mayo says the new facility will continue providing services such as workers’ compensation treatment, ergonomic assistance, drug testing, work site training and health screening, and pre-employment physicals.

