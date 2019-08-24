Mayo Clinic Health System to close La Crescent Clinic, transition services to other locations

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WKBT) - Mayo Clinic Health System announced Friday afternoon that it will transition services offered at its La Crescent clinic to other locations in the area.

Health care services will be handled by clinics in Caledonia, La Crosse and Onalaska effective Nov. 22nd.

Mayo Clinic Health System Administrators say it was a difficult and well-considered decision. "We are exploring ways that we can provide health care services more efficiently and effectively while being good stewards of our resources," says Michael A. Morrey, regional chair of administration, Southwest Wisconsin Region, Mayo Clinic Health System in a release.

"Consolidating the La Crescent practice to other locations nearby will provide our patients expanded care team access more aligned with our integrated Mayo Clinic care delivery, including greater accessibility to specialty care and other enhanced services."

Mayo Clinic Health System leaders say they have informed the La Crescent staff affected by this decision and they hope these staff members will remain with the organization.

They also say they will contact La Crescent patients in the coming weeks to ensure they can transition their care to another Mayo Clinic Health System location as easily as possible.



