Mayo Clinic Health System staff plant vegetables, flowers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Healthy food will be on the plates at a local hospital, thanks to a gardening effort.

Mayo Clinic Health System staff planted vegetable plants and flowers in a flower bed on an outdoor balcony.

The hope is to make healthy foods available for patients and staff.

People can take the produce from the plants, as well as new ideas for their homes.

"They're really here as kind of a way to educate people to see what they can do in their own patio, on their own backyard," said Cindy Shireman, Sustainability Coordinator, Mayo Clinic Health System.

Produce that isn't taken from the planters will be donated to a local food pantry.



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.