Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse will soon be able to treat strokes with telephone-like device
Having to change hospitals, or waiting for a medical specialist may become a thing of the past.
Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse will soon have Inpatient Telestroke Services.
The Telestroke system allows a neurologist to diagnose and treat someone going through a stroke from a smartphone-like device.
If a hospital is short-staffed, a neurologist from any of Mayo Clinic Health System's 28 hospitals that have the system can step in through the screen.
One neurologist says this service can cut down time when treating someone, which can be crucial in times of a stroke.
"A stroke is a time sensitive emergency. When a brain's artery ruptures and bleeds, or blocks, minutes matter," said Dr. Bart Demaerschalk, Professor of Neurology for Mayo Clinic Health System.
Anyone 18 or older can be treated through Inpatient Telestroke Services.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- WATCH LIVE: Erik Sackett homicide trial
- Frustrated Democratic governors find ways to sidestep GOP
- Iowa woman dies after explosion at gender reveal party
- A look at Eric Sackett's defense lawyer's homicide trial experience
- Rodgers, Jones star for Packers in 31-24 victory over Chiefs
- La Crescent reenacts 'Thriller' music video in 2nd annual parade
- Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse will soon be able to treat strokes with telephone-like device
- UW-L hosts family trick or treat
- 5th annual Hixon 50 wraps up on Sunday
- Leaf collection starts Monday