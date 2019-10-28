Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse will soon be able to treat strokes with telephone-like device

Having to change hospitals, or waiting for a medical specialist may become a thing of the past.



Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse will soon have Inpatient Telestroke Services.

The Telestroke system allows a neurologist to diagnose and treat someone going through a stroke from a smartphone-like device.

If a hospital is short-staffed, a neurologist from any of Mayo Clinic Health System's 28 hospitals that have the system can step in through the screen.

One neurologist says this service can cut down time when treating someone, which can be crucial in times of a stroke.

"A stroke is a time sensitive emergency. When a brain's artery ruptures and bleeds, or blocks, minutes matter," said Dr. Bart Demaerschalk, Professor of Neurology for Mayo Clinic Health System.

Anyone 18 or older can be treated through Inpatient Telestroke Services.

