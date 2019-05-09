Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse to reduce staff, eliminate positions

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse has notified the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development of limited reductions in its workforce at its La Crosse location over the next few months.

According to a letter from the medical center to the state, the final number of employees currently affected has not been determined as the employees are seeking other opportunities within the organization per its policy.

The first round of reductions is expected to happen July 1.

The following units/positions are expected to be affected:

Behavioral Health Residences- closing

Neonatal Nurse Practitioners- positions eliminated

Nursing Supervisors- positions eliminated

Administrator of Operations- position eliminated

Vice Chair of Administration- position eliminated

Mayo Clinic Health System released the following statement:

"For the past several months, Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse has been working through an integration process to ensure we are aligned with our strengths, and maximizing our resources with a sharpened focus on providing expert hospital and clinical services.

Due to this restructuring, Mayo Clinic Health System was required to send a WARN notice to the Wisconsin Dislocated Worker Unit when a reduction in the workforce is pending. The limited number of employees affected have been notified and we have been working with them to find positions within Mayo Clinic Health System.

We can reassure our patients that Mayo Clinic Health System will continue to provide compassionate, high quality care to the communities that we serve."

The DWD will work with affected employees as they go through this transition.

