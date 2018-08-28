News

Mayo Clinic Health System expansion continues

Posted: Aug 27, 2018 05:57 PM CDT

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The expansion of an area hospital continues.

The $4.9 million renovation of Mayo Clinic Health System La Crosse began this spring.

The expansion project, which was announced last November, will double the amount of exam rooms and treatment bays.

High numbers of cancer patients created a need for the expansion and Mayo Clinic Health System doctors say that need is not decreasing.

"The reason we need more space is because people are living longer with cancer and also a lot of the treatments we use do with immunotherapy and antibody treatments, they actually take a longer period of time," said Paul Gill, Chairperson of Mayo Clinic Health System Medical Oncology.

Construction is expected to be finished in the spring of next year.

