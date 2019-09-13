Mayo Clinic Health System donates $15,000 to Sparta Free Library

John Hendricks, Campaign Committee Co-Chair; Kayce Henderson, Adult Services Librarian/Acting Director; Nancy Frazee , Treasurer-Friends of the Sparta Free Library ; Tia Meyer, Hospital Operations Administrator; Ben Crenshaw; Clinic Operations Manager; Meghan Kinney, Hospital Operations Manager.

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) - Mayo Clinic Health System presented a check for $15,000 to the Sparta Free Library on Tuesday, September 10.

The donated funds will support the renovation and expansion of the library.

"Mayo Clinic Health System is very pleased to provide support for the Sparta Free Library renovation and expansion," says Ben Crenshaw, operations manager, family medicine, Mayo Clinic Health System in Sparta. "Like the library, we've been serving this community for a long time. We recognize the important role of the library in maintaining Sparta as a great place to live, work, learn and raise families. That's important to all of us."

