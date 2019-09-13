News

Mayo Clinic Health System donates $15,000 to Sparta Free Library

Sep 13, 2019

Sep 13, 2019

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) - Mayo Clinic Health System presented a check for $15,000 to the Sparta Free Library on Tuesday, September 10.

The donated funds will support the renovation and expansion of the library.

"Mayo Clinic Health System is very pleased to provide support for the Sparta Free Library renovation and expansion," says Ben Crenshaw, operations manager, family medicine, Mayo Clinic Health System in Sparta. "Like the library, we've been serving this community for a long time. We recognize the important role of the library in maintaining Sparta as a great place to live, work, learn and raise families. That's important to all of us."

 

