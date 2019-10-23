Mayo Clinic Health System dedicates cancer center

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - On Tuesday evening Mayo Clinic Health System dedicated its cancer center to Stephen and Barbara Slaggie, who donated $5 million to support the renovation and expansion project.

The cancer center includes Hematology/Oncology and Radiation Oncology departments.

Several Mayo Clinic leaders shared their thanks at this evening's ceremony, including the President and CEO, Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., who said this gift brings hope to the community.

"When we're fortunate enough to have people who support Mayo Clinic's work with a gift like this, it tells us something. It tells us that they share our values and our vision, that they want to be part of Mayo Clinic's humanitarian mission, to meet the needs of patients now, and then going on in the future. Together, we can do so much more."

Mr. Slaggie also spoke, telling the audience that there is nowhere else he'd rather invest his money.

"If all of the fundraisers, or fund people, who have approached us through the years, had the same approach as Mayo, I assure you we would be out of money because we would have given it all away. Mayo's approach is special."

The project adds 3,900 square feet to the center, including 9 exam rooms and 10 treatment chairs.

