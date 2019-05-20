UPDATE: Woman charged with 4 felonies, 2 misdemeanors after search

MAUSTON, Wis. (WKBT) - Update: Sergeant Sanner announced that Linda Heyroth has been taken into custody by the New Lisbon Police Department.

She has been charged with four felonies and two misdemeanors, according to Juneau County court records. They include aggravated battery, first-degree reckless endangerment, intimidating a victim/damaging property, false imprisonment, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

Previous story: The Mauston Police Department is looking for the public's help finding Linda M. Heyroth, who is a person of interest in an attempted homicide case that is being investigated.

Police say the case includes other charges, but do not go into further detail about what those charges are in the public statement that was released late last night.

Heyroth has not responded to the police's attempts to contact her at multiple locations, according to the statement.

Police say to contact them with any information at 608-847-6363.

