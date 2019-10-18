Mauston man dies from injuries after crash in Juneau County

LEMONWEIR TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WKBT) - A rural Mauston man has died after a Thursday evening crash in Lemonweir Township. Adam Clough, 44, was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The Juneau County Communications Center was alerted at 6:28 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash on Cemetery Road west of Morrissey Road, according to a press release.

The Juneau County Sheriff's Office said an initial investigation showed Clough's vehicle was traveling westbound on Cemetery Rd. when it left the roadway for an unknown reason. The vehicle hit a guardrail and overturned into a creek.

Clough was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Mile Bluff Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the Sheriff's Office and Medical Examiner's Ofice.

Wisconsin State Patrol, Mauston EMS, Dells/Delton EMS, Mauston Fire Department, and Lemonweir Township Public Works assisted at the scene.

