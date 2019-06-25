Marsh trails reopen in La Crosse following long closure due to high water

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - All but one of the La Crosse River Marsh Trails are now open to the public.

The trails were closed due to high water which caused sinkholes along the trails.

The lone closed trail, the Willow trail, is expected to be open soon.

City staff had to fill sinkholes with gravel for temporary repairs, while long term repairs will need to be later.

People walking along the trails are encouraged to still be cautious due to the damage.

"All the trails that are open at this time are very safe. That's our biggest concern when we do open any trails and are only going to reopen them when they are a completely safe condition for the public to use," said Leah Burns, Recreation Coordinator with the La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.

The majority of the north end of Pettibone Park remains closed due to damage caused by high water.



