Marine biologist from Wisconsin among victims of boat fire
OOSTBURG, Wis. (AP) - Family members say a marine biologist from Wisconsin is among those presumed dead in a fire that swept through a scuba diving boat off the southern California coast.
Forty-one-year-old Kristy Finstad, who co-owned Worldwide Diving Adventures, was leading the scuba diving trip on the chartered boat when it caught fire Monday and trapped 34 people on board.
Finstad attended Oostburg High School and graduated in 1996. Finstad was described by her brother, Brett Harmeling of Houston, as strong-willed and adventurous.
Finstad studied damselfish and corals in the Tahitian Islands, dove for black pearls in the French Polynesian Tuamotus Islands and counted salmonids for the city of Santa Cruz, where she lived. She also did research for the Australian Institute of Marine Science and wrote a restoration guidebook for the California Coastal Commission.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- La Crosse Police investigating a shooting on 19th Street
- Emerson Elementary under 'shelter in place' order as La Crosse Police investigate shooting
- Judge rules to exclude human remains dog evidence in La Crosse murder trial
- Salmonella outbreak linked to dish at La Crosse restaurant despite properly prepared, advisories
- Suspected thief arrested after leaving phone behind
- Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony returns home
- City Plan Commission seals vote for Bridgeview Plaza re-districting
- Marine biologist from Wisconsin among victims of boat fire
- Poll finds Biden leading Trump in head-to-head presidential match
- Wisconsin committee releases $200K for farmer mental health