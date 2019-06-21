Marcus Theatres offers $3 kids movies

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Marcus Theatres is offering $3 kids movies this summer with their Kids Dream Summer Film Series.

The series kicks off this weekend with "The Lorax".

The line-up is below. All titles will be shown in standard 2D only and are rated PG in accordance with standard MPAA guidelines.

KIDS DREAM SCHEDULE:

June 23, 24 and 26: "The Lorax"

A boy searches for the one thing that will help him win the affection of his dream girl. To find it he must discover the story of the Lorax, a grumpy yet charming creature who fights to protect his world.

June 30, July 1 and 3: "A Dog's Way Home"

A female dog travels four hundred miles in search of her owner throughout a Colorado wilderness.

July 7, 8 and 10: "Smallfoot"

A Yeti is convinced that the elusive creatures known as "humans" really do exist.

July 14, 15 and 17: "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation"

Count Dracula and company participate in a cruise for sea-loving monsters, unaware that their boat is being commandeered by the monster-hating Van Helsing family.

July 21, 22 and 24: "Despicable Me"

When a criminal mastermind uses a trio of orphan girls as pawns for a grand scheme, he finds their love is profoundly changing him for the better.

July 28, 29 and 31: "Wonder Park"

"Wonder Park" tells the story of an amusement park where the imagination of a wildly creative girl named June comes alive.

August 4, 5 and 7: "The Grinch" (2018)

A grumpy Grinch plots to ruin Christmas for the village of Whoville.

August 11, 12 and 14: "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"

When Hiccup discovers Toothless isn't the only Night Fury, he must seek "The Hidden World," a secret Dragon Utopia, before a hired tyrant named Grimmel finds it first.

KIDS DREAM LOCATIONS:

The Kids Dream Summer Film Series will be held at the following Marcus Theatres locations:

Iowa: Cedar Rapids Cinema, College Square Cinema (Cedar Falls), Coral Ridge Cinema (Coralville), Crossroads Cinema (Waterloo) and Sycamore Cinema (Iowa City)

Minnesota: Elk River Cinema, Hastings Cinema, Lakes Cinema (Hermantown), Oakdale Cinema, Parkwood Cinema (Waite Park), Rochester Cinema, Rosemount Cinema and Southbridge Crossing Cinema (Shakopee)

Wisconsin: Bay Park Cinema (Ashwaubenon), BistroPlex℠ Southridge Cinema (Greendale), Campus Cinema (Ripon), Cedar Creek Cinema (Rothschild), Green Bay East Cinema, Hillside Cinema (Delafield), Ho-Chunk Cinema (Tomah), Hollywood Cinema (Appleton), La Crosse Cinema, Majestic Cinema of Brookfield, Menomonee Falls Cinema, North Shore Cinema (Mequon), Oshkosh Cinema, Palace Cinema (Sun Prairie), Point Cinema (Madison), Renaissance Cinema (Sturtevant), Ridge Cinema (New Berlin), Saukville Cinema, Sheboygan Cinema, South Shore Cinema (Oak Creek), Southgate Cinema (Milwaukee) and Valley Grand Cinema (Appleton)

To learn more about the Kids Dream Summer Film Series, visit www.MarcusTheatres.com/KidsDream.

