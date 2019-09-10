Marching bands prepare ahead of busy parade season

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Area marching bands are getting ready for a busy fall of parades in our area.

The Aquinas Marching Band was out practicing Tuesday in La Crosse ahead of appearances in the Applefest King Apple parade, as well as the Oktoberfest Torchlight and Maple Leaf parades later this month.

Despite this morning's wet weather, the band marches on.

"The kids look out the window, and they see puddles and say 'We're not marching today, right?' Wrong, we're marching. Puddles aren't going to hurt anybody, but if it's raining we don't go out, obviously it's not good for the instruments," said Aquinas High School's Ann Wenzel.

The band will wrap up their season at Walt Disney World in Florida in November.

