Maple Leaf Walk Run kicks off Saturday's Oktoberfest activities

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Saturday's Oktoberfest activities kicked off with the annual run-walk along the parade route.

More than 1,200 runners took off from Riverside Park during the 20th annual Maple Leaf Walk Run.

While most of the running was along the Maple Leaf Parade route, the half-marathon also took runners into French Island.

The top three finishers of the half-marathon and the 5-mile run received awards, while the top three in each age group got themed pint glasses.

One runner celebrating her 65th birthday and her recovery from surgery, Debbie Osbourne, said she's just happy to get a participation pretzel.

"I had foot surgery last October, and I had no weight-bear for four months. I decided in February: When I can move again, I was going to do a 5K," said Osbourne.

The event helps fund the YMCA's Annual Campaign, which supports the Community Teen Center, cancer surviorship programs, the food forest and more.

