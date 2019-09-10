Maple Leaf Walk Run coming soon as part of Oktoberfest celebrations in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Ahead of the Maple Leaf parade in a few weeks, the annual Maple Leaf Walk-Run will start Saturday festivities for Oktoberfest.
The 20th annual race sends runners along the Maple Leaf parade route with some runners continuing onto French Island.
Runners can choose from 5k, 5 mile and 13.1 mile half-marathon distances.
A Kids Maple Mile race will also be offered.
Money raised by the Maple Leaf Walk Run supports the Y's annual campaign.
While the race is more than two weeks away, runners do need to sign up by September 14-th to make sure they get a t-shirt in their size.
It's a big start to the fest's biggest day.
"We'll see easily a 1,000 participants do this race, like I said, half-marathoners trying to run a fast time to people walking the 5k just having a nice time with their family, but over a 1,000 participants will run this race," said Travis Pernsteiner, La Crosse Area Family YMCA marketing director.
The Half Marathon starts at 7 in the morning on September 28th.
Information about the Maple Leaf Walk Run events is available on the La Crosse Area Family YMCA's website.
