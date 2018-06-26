Manure limitations set to take effect July 1
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - New restrictions on manure spreading in eastern Wisconsin are set to take effect July 1.
The state Department of Natural Resources started working on the rules in 2016 in response to drinking water contamination in Kewaunee County. The agency initially drafted rules that would have applied statewide, triggering intense pushback from the dairy industry.
The final version of the rules limits how much manure farms in 15 eastern Wisconsin counties can spread. Limits vary according to the depth of each farm's topsoil. Farmers will be prohibited from spreading manure in areas with less than 2 feet of soil.
The rules also carve out zones around wells where manure can't be spread.
Latest News
- The Latest: Trump attends groundbreaking ceremony
- Protesters, president descend on Wisconsin for Foxconn
- La Crosse schools to receive school safety grant funding
- Police: Shoe camera explodes, thwarting upskirt-video plan
- Area kids learn farm life at summer camp
- Local AFL-CIO calls Supreme Court's ruling on union fees 'attack on working people'
- Local Alzheimer's Association teams up with Festival Foods to promote healthy brain foods
- Local organization that pairs disabled people with horses in need of volunteers
- Trempealeau Co. D.A. defends himself as signatures continue to be collected for recall
- Police: All clear after suspicious package call in La Crescent; evacuations lifted