Managing Diabetes? You're not alone

WINONA, Minn. - Winona Health will begin a new series of Diabetes Education group program on Wednesday, July 31, from 8:15-10:15 a.m. 

The group class will meet four times over a three-month period at Winona Health, 855 Mankato Avenue, Winona, Minn.

Led by Theresa Hoyles, a registered dietitian and certified diabetes instructor, the program provides a supportive environment that allows for an engaging discussion about diabetes. Hoyles has 13 years in diabetes education. Participants are welcome to bring a family member or other support person.

Discussion topics include nutrition, medication, blood sugar, exercise, weight management, prevention, and labs.  

Insurance will be billed for this program. Those who need assistance determining whether their insurance covers the program should contact their insurance provider or visit Winona Health's Patient Resource Center.

Those interested in additional details or registering for the program should contact their healthcare provider for a referral or call 507-457-4521 to sign up.

 

