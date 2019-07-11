Managing Diabetes? You're not alone
WINONA, Minn. - Winona Health will begin a new series of Diabetes Education group program on Wednesday, July 31, from 8:15-10:15 a.m.
The group class will meet four times over a three-month period at Winona Health, 855 Mankato Avenue, Winona, Minn.
Led by Theresa Hoyles, a registered dietitian and certified diabetes instructor, the program provides a supportive environment that allows for an engaging discussion about diabetes. Hoyles has 13 years in diabetes education. Participants are welcome to bring a family member or other support person.
Discussion topics include nutrition, medication, blood sugar, exercise, weight management, prevention, and labs.
Insurance will be billed for this program. Those who need assistance determining whether their insurance covers the program should contact their insurance provider or visit Winona Health's Patient Resource Center.
Those interested in additional details or registering for the program should contact their healthcare provider for a referral or call 507-457-4521 to sign up.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Prolonged no-wake rules, high water impacting local businesses
- City of La Crosse opposes measure to relinquish control of wastewater facilities
- Workforce Ready program provides scholarships for Minnesota students
- Warming temperatures rise along with probability of mayfly hatches
- Honorary first pitch brings local kids and law enforcement together
Latest News
- La Crosse Police stop training recruits at Western amid dispute
- Shuttles offer more options to get to Country Boom
- Prolonged no-wake rules, high water impacting local businesses
- Reportable offenses drop 10.5 percent for La Crosse Police in first half of 2019
- Asst. Chief Rob Abraham picked as interim chief for La Crosse Police Department
- Memo: General fund $651m short heading into next budget
- Warming temperatures rise along with probability of mayfly hatches
- Coulee Collaborative to End Homelessness hosts benefit concert
- Law enforcement throws first pitch at North Stars Legion baseball game
- Registration deadline coming for school busing in La Crosse ahead 2019 school year