Man who shot himself claims an assailant wounded him

FreeImages.com/Julie Elliott-Abshire 1. Sigma Alpha Epsilon (Arizona State University) -- A prospective member of this chapter drowned in December last year after a night of binge drinking at a fraternity event. Then in May, one of their own was dropped off in front of the local ER with a sticky note on his body. His blood-alcohol level was five times the legal limit.

​​​​​​​ WYOMING, Minn. (AP) - Police say a Wyoming man who suffered a gunshot wound to his leg lied to officers about the shooting.

Authorities say the 20-year-old man claimed an assailant shot him Thursday, but they later learned his wound was actually self-inflicted. Police say the man accidentally fired a round into his leg while unloading his handgun and in a panic tossed the gun into a nearby swamp and fabricated the story about how he was shot by someone else.

KARE-TV says a professional diver helped police locate the gun in the swamp. Investigators say the man’s story didn’t seem to add up and the truth was eventually revealed.

The man has been arrested on gross misdemeanor charges.

