Police: Man transported to hospital after incident with roommate
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Tri-State Ambulance took a man to the hospital after what authorities described as a domestic incident between roommates on the 700 block of Losey Boulevard North.
First responders were called to the scene at 10:51 a.m. Saturday.
Authorities said there is no threat to the public and are not releasing further details about the incident at this time.
The La Crosse Police Department, the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office, police with UW-La Crosse, and the La Crosse Fire Department also responded to the incident.
Law enforcement said the incident is under investigation.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- Police: Man transported to hospital after incident with roommate
- UPDATE: Video of suspect involved in YMCA vandalism released
- Kwik Trip developing plans for largest La Crosse location yet
- Hunter finds body in wooded area of rural Mankato
- La Crosse Mayor proclaims Oct. 15 as White Cane Safety Day
- Man charged in sex sting after walking hundreds of miles to Wisconsin
- Dahl Family YMCA vandalized
- La Crosse County Salvation Army goes through active shooter training
- Historic Downtown Day to celebrate La Crosse's downtown
- La Crosse considers next steps after voting to purchase downtown building