Police: Man transported to hospital after incident with roommate

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Tri-State Ambulance took a man to the hospital after what authorities described as a domestic incident between roommates on the 700 block of Losey Boulevard North.

First responders were called to the scene at 10:51 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities said there is no threat to the public and are not releasing further details about the incident at this time.

The La Crosse Police Department, the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office, police with UW-La Crosse, and the La Crosse Fire Department also responded to the incident.

Law enforcement said the incident is under investigation.

