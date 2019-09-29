Man transported to hospital after crashing into Nelson Flag & Display Tri-State Ambulance transported one man to the hospital after the car he was driving crashed into Nelson Flag & Display and one other vehicle on South Avenue across from Kwik Trip, according to police.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WBKT) - Tri-State Ambulance transported one man to the hospital after the car he was driving crashed into Nelson Flag & Display and one other vehicle on South Avenue across from Kwik Trip, according to police.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

There was significant damage to the fencing and landscaping of Nelson Flag & Display near where the injured man's vehicle came to rest.

Multiple La Crosse Fire Department vehicles were on the scene, as well as the La Crosse Police Department and Don's Towing.

There was damage to the rear bumper of the other vehicle, but neither of the two people inside the vehicle was injured.

This is an ongoing story, and we'll have more information as it becomes available.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.