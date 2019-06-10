Man sentenced for threatening to shoot Alabama Guard member
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A federal judge has sentenced a Wisconsin man for threatening to shoot a member of the Alabama National Guard.
U.S. District Judge James Peterson sentenced 34-year-old Travis Martin of Richland Center on Monday to 14 days in jail plus the nearly 27 months he's already served for making threatening communications.
According to court documents, Martin left a profanity-laced message on Alabama National Guard Maj. Ira Phillips' voicemail in November 2016 threatening to shoot him because he was taking orders from President Barack Obama. Prosecutors say he made eight more calls threatening violence to others.
Martin's attorney, Reed Cornia, sent the judge a letter on May 31 saying Martin has suffered from mental illness all his life but he's doing better now and is embarrassed by his behavior.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- The La Crosse Area League of Women Voters celebrate 100 years
- Students unhappy with paid parking pilot program near Western Technical College
- Wisconsin farmers fight to stay open as dairy prices continue to fall
- 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry deploying to Afghanistan
- Summer meals available at Northern Hills Elementary in Onalaska
Latest News
- Person survives after falling from Grandad Bluff
- Wisconsin celebrating 100th anniversary of 19th Amendment
- Students unhappy with paid parking pilot program near Western Technical College
- Proposed Wisconsin city ordinance to fine parents of bullies
- Iowa man continues running the names of those battling cancer in honor of his late son
- 1 man dies, another critical after Wisconsin triathlon
- Holmen Legion wins extra inning game against Viroqua
- Wisconsin farmers fight to stay open despite wet spring
- Spots still open for Summer Camps at UW-La Crosse
- Summer meals available at Northern Hills Elementary in Onalaska