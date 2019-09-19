Man identified in fatal crash in Monroe County
LA GRANGE TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WKBT) - The victim of a fatal single-vehicle crash in Monroe County has been identified.
The sheriff's department says Larry Jurgens, 84, was killed when his car went off the road and into a ditch.
The crash happened around 11:07 a.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 12, just north of County Hwy. G in La Grange Township.
Jurgens was taken to the hospital but died the next day as the result of his injuries.
