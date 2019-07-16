Man dies in Houston County motorcycle crash

CALEDONIA, Minn. (WKBT) - A River Falls man died in a motorcycle crash in Houston County Monday morning.

David Adamek, 75, of River Falls, was traveling southbound on Highway 76, north of Caledonia, when he failed to negotiate a curve. Adamek ran off the road, struck a guardrail and was thrown from the motorcycle.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Adamek was wearing full leather protective clothing and a full face mask.

Other agencies assisting at the scene include the Houston County Sheriff, Houston Police Department, Houston EMS, Gundersen Medlink helicopter, MnDOT, and Todd's Towing.

