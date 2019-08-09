Man dies after falling into Mississippi River
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) - Sheriff's officials say a man has died after falling into the Mississippi River as he was getting off a boat in Inver Grove Heights.
The Dakota County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a person who had fallen into the water at Twin Cities Marina about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. KMSP-TV reports first responders pulled the man from the water around 11:45 p.m. and began resuscitation efforts.
The man was taken to Regions Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- La Crosse Fire Department respond to gas leak next door to Fire Station 1
- Health officials confirm new cases of vaping damage
- La Crosse fire crews put out fire at Valley View Mall
- Appeals court rejects Koula's request for new trial
- Attendant removed from flight charged with intoxication
- DNR discovers frac sand spill from anonymous complaint, not the facility
- Caledonia organic vegetable business loses 500 acres of pea crops from heavy rain
- Ashley for the Arts underway in Arcadia
- Minneapolis bans new drive-through windows
- First cruise ship to dock this summer arrives in La Crosse