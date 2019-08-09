Man dies after falling into Mississippi River

​​​​​​​ INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) - Sheriff's officials say a man has died after falling into the Mississippi River as he was getting off a boat in Inver Grove Heights.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a person who had fallen into the water at Twin Cities Marina about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. KMSP-TV reports first responders pulled the man from the water around 11:45 p.m. and began resuscitation efforts.

The man was taken to Regions Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

