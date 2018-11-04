Man dies after crashing U.T.V. into utility pole

WILTON, Wis. (WKBT) - According to a statement from the Monroe County Sheriffs' Office, a Wilton man driving a 2016 Polaris U.T.V. crossed the centerline of Wisconsin Highway 71 near East Street in the Village of Wilton before hitting a mailbox and crashing into an Alliant Energy utility pole.

The statement says the vehicle overturned onto the driver's side and was put up-right to free the driver, who was transported to Tomah Memorial Hospital with life threatening injuries. Advanced Life Saving Care was requested from Tomah Area Ambulance Service, but the driver died at the hospital according to the statement.

The crash caused the utility pole to break, which downed electrical wires, reported the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office says the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office, Wilton Ambulance Service, Wilton Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Monroe County 911 Communications Center also assisted them with the incident.

The sheriff's office says they are currently investigating the crash with the Wisconsin D.N.R. and the Monroe Medical Examiner's Office.

