Man dies after collapsing near end of race in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A 26-year-old man died after collapsing near the end of a race in Des Moines.
Des Moines fire officials say the man collapsed Saturday during the EMC DAM to DSM race after apparently suffering a cardiac arrest.
CPR was performed before the man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
The man's name has not been released.
A total of 3,464 runners finished the race which starts at Saylorville Dam and ends in downtown Des Moines.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- La Crosse Board of Education tackles special education funding and private school vouchers
- Onalaska School District says goodbye to long-time administrators
- McGarty officially charged despite not appearing in court
- La Crosse recycling center struggles in wake of China declaration
- Boundary agreement nears for La Crosse, Shelby
Latest News
- La Crosse man charged in campus sexual assaults makes plea
- Minnesota lawmakers to pay homeowners to landscape for bees
- La Crosse Priest Charged in Sexual Assault Case
- Wisconsin lieutenant governor had unpaid parking tickets
- La Crosse Community Foundation supports a new project to end systemic racism
- La Crosse recycling center struggles in wake of China declaration
- Born Learning Trails opens in La Crescent
- Lane closures on I-90 in Winona County
- Two arrested following Internet Protection Task Force online operation
- Boundary agreement nears for La Crosse, Shelby