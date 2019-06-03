Man dies after collapsing near end of race in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A 26-year-old man died after collapsing near the end of a race in Des Moines.

Des Moines fire officials say the man collapsed Saturday during the EMC DAM to DSM race after apparently suffering a cardiac arrest.

CPR was performed before the man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The man's name has not been released.

A total of 3,464 runners finished the race which starts at Saylorville Dam and ends in downtown Des Moines.

