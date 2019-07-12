Man charged in Milwaukee officer's shooting takes stand
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A man on trial for the fatal shooting of a Milwaukee police officer testified that he thought he heard gunshots before he fired an assault-style weapon.
Jordan Fricke testified Friday. He's charged in the fatal shooting of Officer Matthew Rittner, who was using a battering ram while serving a search warrant at Fricke's home.
Fricke testified he fired in self-defense. He and his attorney have said he dropped his weapon when he learned officers were at his door.
Prosecutors have said Fricke had to know it was police because they loudly announced their presence.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Fricke said he bought a gun in 2013 for protection, after then-Sheriff David Clarke Jr. told residents to arm themselves because police were slow to respond.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- La Crosse Police stop training recruits at Western amid dispute
- Shuttles offer more options to get to Country Boom
- Prolonged no-wake rules, high water impacting local businesses
- Reportable offenses drop 10.5 percent for La Crosse Police in first half of 2019
- Asst. Chief Rob Abraham picked as interim chief for La Crosse Police Department
- Trempealeau unveils monument to village's founding father
- UW regents set hearing on protest punishment policy
- UW workgroups to improve student mental health services
- Trump to tout trade, economy in formerly blue Wisconsin
- UW's Cross tells regents budget not enough