Man accused of break-in at Oktoberfest grounds makes initial court appearance

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A La Crosse man makes his first court appearance, following a break-in yesterday at the Oktoberfest offices in La Crosse.

Lucas Armstrong is charged with burglary, felony bail jumping and criminal damage to property.

An employee called police after seeing a man, later identified as Armstrong, ransacking the inside of the offices on the south side grounds.

He had also barricaded one of the doors from the inside.

He was quickly taken into custody without incident.

According to the police report, the damage to the office is extensive and a lot of the items may not be able to be replaced because they're Oktoberfest memorabilia. The police report also states that Armstrong defecated on the floor of the offices.

The amount of damages is still being totaled.

Armstrong has been convicted in the past of receiving or concealing stolen property, theft and bail jumping among other charges.

