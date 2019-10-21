Man accused of break-in at Dahl Family YMCA in La Crosse makes initial appearance in court
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The man accused of breaking into the Dahl Family YMCA branch in La Crosse made his initial appearance in court Monday.
19-year-old Peyton Nett is facing charges of burglary and criminal damage to property.
According to La Crosse Police reports, Nett turned himself in to authorities after friends alerted him to the video and photos released from the break-in during the early morning hours of October 11th.
Surveillance video captured part of the vandalism.
Nett told authorities that he blacked out and has no memory of vandalizing the YMCA building.
He faces a maximum penalty of a fine of $25,000 and a 12 year, 6 month jail sentence.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- After busy year, La Crosse County Highway Department wrapping up its road projects
- Onalaska Mayor blames La Crosse Mayor as sewer agreement plan goes down the drain
- Robotic medical technology on display at forum in La Crosse
- Eau Claire Police investigating home fire, intruder death
- Police searching for driver in Hit & Run in La Crosse
Latest News
- UPDATE: Both I-90 eastbound lanes now open following morning crash
- Fastest to 350 touchdowns: Rodgers sets NFL record
- Sparta man arrested for allegedly assaulting teens at Boys & Girls Club haunted house
- Tannerite explosion reported in Richland County
- Wisconsin governor calls special session on gun control
- Eau Claire Police investigating home fire, intruder death
- Poll: Most believe justices motivated by law, not politics
- Mayor invites President Trump to host the G7 summit in Milwaukee
- Today: Lame-Duck challenge in Wis. state Supreme Court
- After busy year, La Crosse County Highway Department wrapping up its road projects