Man accused of break-in at Dahl Family YMCA in La Crosse makes initial appearance in court

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The man accused of breaking into the Dahl Family YMCA branch in La Crosse made his initial appearance in court Monday.

19-year-old Peyton Nett is facing charges of burglary and criminal damage to property.

According to La Crosse Police reports, Nett turned himself in to authorities after friends alerted him to the video and photos released from the break-in during the early morning hours of October 11th.

Surveillance video captured part of the vandalism.

Nett told authorities that he blacked out and has no memory of vandalizing the YMCA building.

He faces a maximum penalty of a fine of $25,000 and a 12 year, 6 month jail sentence.

