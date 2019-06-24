Man accused of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a child released on signature bond

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - An area man charged with 2nd degree sexual assault of a child over the weekend is released on a signature bond only to be arrested again hours later for making threats at the same home where the alleged sexual assault took place.

18-year-old Ronald Crosby was in La Crosse County Court Monday afternoon for a bond hearing following those threats... he's facing charges of felony bail jumping and criminal trespass.

He received a $2,000 signature bond, although the district attorney's office asked for a $10,000 cash bond.

Crosby had already been released on a different signature bond over the weekend in the sexual assault case.



