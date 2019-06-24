News

Man accused of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a child released on signature bond

By:

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 05:23 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 05:32 PM CDT

Area man charged with sexual assault released on bond

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - An area man charged with 2nd degree sexual assault of a child over the weekend is released on a signature bond only to be arrested again hours later for making threats at the same home where the alleged sexual assault took place.

18-year-old Ronald Crosby was in La Crosse County Court Monday afternoon for a bond hearing following those threats... he's facing charges of felony bail jumping and criminal trespass.

He received a $2,000 signature bond, although the district attorney's office asked for a $10,000 cash bond.

Crosby had already been released on a different signature bond over the weekend in the sexual assault case.
 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars