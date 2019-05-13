Madison set to open a new $13 million public market in 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Madison officials are planning to turn a 66-year-old city industrial building into a year-round community destination for fresh produce, culturally diverse and locally made food, and handmade arts and crafts.
Advocates say they have been trying to create a public market for at least 14 years.
The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the $13.2 million Madison Public Market could have up to 45 permanent retailers, plus a revolving combination of pop-up and provisional vendors.
The market will be located at the city's Fleet Services building on the East Side.
The city's MarketReady program is already backing 30 entrepreneurs chosen from 83 applicants as they look to launch or expand businesses at the market.
Construction at the market will begin in 2020.
The market is set to open in fall 2021.
___
Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj
