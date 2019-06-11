Lyft driver wins $1 million in Mega Millions lottery
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) - A Lyft driver from Coon Rapids says he'll direct some of his $1 million lottery winnings to the nonprofit he started that provides sustainable access to clean water in Africa.
Forty-five-year-old Kodjo Ayewonou won his million in the June 4 Mega Millions drawing with a ticket he bought at a gas station in Eden Prairie. He matched five numbers, but missed the Mega Ball which was good for a $475 million jackpot. Ayewonou founded the Ebenezer Charity Foundation in Coon Rapids.
The Star Tribune say Ayewonou has plans to dig wells in Africa and help education orphans in his native land of Togo. And, he's thinking about buying a Jeep.
