Lueth Park celebrates 20 years of skating

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A local skating, biking and scooter spot is having a big anniversary. Lueth Park in La Crosse held a celebration for its 20th year as one of the region's largest concrete skate parks.

Communities started to crack down on skateboarding decades ago, so local skaters needed a place to go.

In 2018, the park was renovated to add a pump track for bikers and other features.

A celebration at skate park Saturday showed community members the skilled involved in the sport.

"The activity, the balance, the coordination that you need to do it. The thinking that goes along as far as, 'Oh, I'm going to try this trick on this obstacle.' Somebody just does the same trick but then as far as their style they've incorporated with it," said Dirk Dannhoff, an organizer for the celebration.

The event was organized by the La Crosse Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department, Outdoor Recreation Alliance and local skateboarders.

In addition to the skate park, there's also a playground, shelter and softball field. It's located at the very end of 12th street north, near Lang Drive.

Lueth Park was previously named First Ward playground, but later renamed for Edward Lueth in 1949. It was expanded as a result of rerouting of Lang Drive in 1957.

