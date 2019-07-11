Lottery ticket sold in Ramsey worth $21 million
RAMSEY, Minn. (AP) - Officials say a lottery ticket sold in Anoka County is worth more than $21 million.
The Minnesota Lottery says the Lotto America ticket hit the jackpot in Wednesday night's drawing. It was sold at a Holiday convenience store in Ramsey.
If the winner chooses the $21.6 million annuity jackpot, it would be paid over 29 years. The cash option is about $14 million and after taxes that would leave the winner with about $9.8 million. The ticket holder has a year to claim the prize.
The Lotto America winning numbers are 16, 22, 32, 36, 42 and the star ball is 8.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- UPDATE: Vernon County authorities find missing 15-year-old safe
- La Crosse's All Abilities Park project moving to phase two after city reallocates $300,000 in funds
- Antetokounmpo sues over 'Greek Freak' merchandise
- The Latest: GOP argues for lottery privacy bill
- Wisconsin high school to offer free condoms
- Trump is going to Wisconsin to push for trade deal
- Warren, Sanders, O'Rourke and Castro set for Milwaukee forum
- Two elementary schools undergoing renovations to improve safety
- Pearl Street Brewery to host Hops and Hot Rods event
- Lottery ticket sold in Ramsey worth $21 million