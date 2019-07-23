Losey McDonald's grand re-opening

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WBKT) - Courtesy Corporation- McDonald's is excited to re-open the doors of the first La Crosse McDonald's location on Thursday, July 25 at 5 a.m with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 a.m.

2019 marks 60 years since the original opening of the restaurant. It was 1959 when sixteen-year-old Dick Lommen started working at the McDonald's on Losey Boulevard. This was the 141st McDonald's to be built in the United States.

Dick became a McDonald's Owner/Operator at the age of twenty-three and opened restaurants on George Street, downtown La Crosse, Valley View Mall, and area nearby communities such as Prairie du Chien, Tomah, Decorah, and Eau Claire.

It became a family legacy when Dick's oldest son, Rick Lommen, began as a crew member while in high school. After working every position in the operation, Rick became an approved owner/operator in 1996 and in 2007 the President of Courtesy Corporation.

The Losey Boulevard McFamily members are eager to welcome customers into the new restaurant which will offer a modern look and feel. This will include new designs and new ways of ordering with self-order kiosks. Additionally, guests' orders will be delivered to tables to offer a more custom dining experience which will allow guests to relax.

McDonald's goal is to modernize most U.S. restaurants by 2020. Losey Boulevard is the first of this design in the United States.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.