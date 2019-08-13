Losey Boulevard reduced to one lane between Weston, Chase

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Losey Boulevard, between Weston and Chase Streets, will be down to one lane today while crews remove trees on the boulevard.

Expect delays through 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 13.

Contact the City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department with questions at 608-789-7533.

