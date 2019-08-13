Losey Boulevard reduced to one lane between Weston, Chase
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Losey Boulevard, between Weston and Chase Streets, will be down to one lane today while crews remove trees on the boulevard.
Expect delays through 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 13.
Contact the City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department with questions at 608-789-7533.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- Losey Boulevard reduced to one lane between Weston, Chase
- Four people rescued from Kickapoo River
- Non-profit partnership brings F-16 simulator to La Crosse
- Local Legislators tour La Crosse's criminal justice system
- $1 million Powerball ticket sold at La Crosse Kwik Trip
- Hi-Crush sand mine notifies state of layoff at Whitehall location
- Wisconsin's Evers to Trump: End trade wars to save farmers
- Man stabbed multiple times at Winona residence
- Westby cheese store relocating
- Minnesota reports lung injury among teens linked to vaping