News

Losey Boulevard reduced to one lane between Weston, Chase

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 09:16 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 10:33 AM CDT

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Losey Boulevard, between Weston and Chase Streets, will be down to one lane today while crews remove trees on the boulevard.

Expect delays through 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 13.

Contact the City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department with questions at 608-789-7533.

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars