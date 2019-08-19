Loose horse leading Amish buggy killed instantly in Hillsboro highway crash

Channel3000.com file photo

HILLSBORO, Wis. (WBKT) - The Vernon County Sheriff's Office released a statement saying that a horse leading an Amish buggy was killed instantly during a highway collision in Hillsboro on Sunday.

Dispatch received a 911 call at 4:05 p.m. reporting the crash on State Highway 82 near State Highway 33, according to the statement.

Officials say the horse broke free from a hitching post and ran down WI-82 with the buggy still attached. The horse suddenly ran into the oncoming lane and was struck by a gooseneck trailer with a skid-loader being pulled by a pickup truck, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The statement says the driver of the truck had minor injuries and refused medical care.

The body of the horse was removed from the scene later on, according to officials.

The Sheriff's Office says they are investigating the incident, and that the Hillsboro Fire Department assisted at the scene.

